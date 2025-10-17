Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Anupam Rasayan registers 87% YoY rise in Q2 PAT to Rs 57 crore

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan India has reported 87% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.2 crore on a 149% increase in total revenue to Rs 739.2 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

EBITDA improved by 74% to Rs 143.6 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 82.4 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin in Q2 FY26 was 20% as against 28% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 75.5 crore, up by 122% from Rs 34 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Anand Desai, managing director, Anupam Rasayan, said: I am delighted to share that Q2 FY26 has been one of the best quarters for our company.

 

For the first half of FY26, consolidated revenue stood at Rs 1,229 crore, registering a robust 122% YoY growth. I am pleased to highlight that within just six months of this financial year, we have already surpassed the total revenue of FY25, demonstrating the resilience of our business model, strong customer relationships, and operational excellence. Our subsidiary,

Also Read

bull market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 570pts; Nifty near 25,750; Bank Nifty hits record after 73 sessions

Tejas Mark-1A, Hindustan Aeronautics

HAL, BDL, Data Patterns rally up to 5%; why defence stocks in focus today?

Two more incidents involving vessels with flammable substances have also taken place in recent weeks off the coasts of Mumbai and Kerala.

US bombings fuel speculation over disappearances of fishermen in Trinidad

Samvat 2082

Large vs mid vs small caps: Where to look for alpha in Samvat 2082?

Final Destination Bloodlines OTT release

OTT releases this week: Top movies and web series to watch this Diwali

Tanfac Industries, also delivered a strong performance during H1 FY26, reporting revenue of Rs 345 crore, marking a 67% year-on-year growth.

Anupam Rasayan India (ARIL) is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis (CSM) and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India. The speciality chemicals major has two verticals: life science related specialty chemicals, which comprise of products related to agrochemicals, personal care and pharmaceuticals, and other specialty chemicals, which comprise of polymer additives. The company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers.

The scrip declined 3.01% to currently trade at Rs 1093.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises nearly 1% YoY to Rs 695 cr

Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises nearly 1% YoY to Rs 695 cr

Atlanta Electricals records over 25% YoY jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 31.14 crore

Atlanta Electricals records over 25% YoY jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 31.14 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon