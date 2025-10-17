Anupam Rasayan India consolidated net profit rises 166.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 148.81% to Rs 731.40 croreNet profit of Anupam Rasayan India rose 166.29% to Rs 44.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 148.81% to Rs 731.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 293.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales731.40293.96 149 OPM %18.5727.36 -PBDT107.6155.70 93 PBT75.5434.02 122 NP44.3916.67 166
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content