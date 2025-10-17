Friday, October 17, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CIE Automotive India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

CIE Automotive India Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11027 shares

Whirlpool of India Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, Ventive Hospitality Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 17 October 2025.

CIE Automotive India Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 13.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11027 shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.443.70. Volumes stood at 12770 shares in the last session.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 95973 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10675 shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.1,327.45. Volumes stood at 33415 shares in the last session.

 

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd saw volume of 6.89 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.54 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.07% to Rs.288.85. Volumes stood at 1.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd clocked volume of 15562 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4297 shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.720.00. Volumes stood at 3595 shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd registered volume of 83241 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23548 shares. The stock rose 5.11% to Rs.2,532.25. Volumes stood at 21078 shares in the last session.

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

CIE Automotive India spurts after decent Q3 earnings

Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises nearly 1% YoY to Rs 695 cr

Jio Financial Q2 PAT rises nearly 1% YoY to Rs 695 cr

Atlanta Electricals records over 25% YoY jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 31.14 crore

Atlanta Electricals records over 25% YoY jump in Q2 PAT to Rs 31.14 crore

India to become the world's third-largest economy in the near future, aiming for a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

India to become the world's third-largest economy in the near future, aiming for a USD 30-35 trillion economy by 2047: Piyush Goyal

India needs to fire on all cylinders for 8% or more growth says IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

India needs to fire on all cylinders for 8% or more growth says IMF's Krishna Srinivasan

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

