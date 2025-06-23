Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Any pressure on INR likely to be confined to short run, given the robust fundamentals and comfortable current account situation, notes RBI minutes

Any pressure on INR likely to be confined to short run, given the robust fundamentals and comfortable current account situation, notes RBI minutes

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of Indias MPC member noted in the minutes of Monetary Policy Committee Meeting, June 4 to 6, 2025 that the 50-basis-point rate cut in this cycle seems very reasonable and highly desirable. Moreover, the current situation warrants a front-loaded rate cut. However, a relatively big interest rate cut would mean that the interest rate differential with the U.S. Fed would reduce to lowest levels in recent time, the minutes noted. This, ceteris paribus, can put pressure on the rupee, especially vis-vis the USD. However, given the robust fundamentals of Indian economy including comfortable current account situation, any pressure on INR is likely to be confined to short run, according to MPC member Prof. Ram Singh. Further, a pick in growth can more than offset the adverse effect of reduced interest rate differentials, if any, he added.

 

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

