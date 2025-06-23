Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 17.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 113.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15096 shares

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, Global Health Ltd, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 June 2025.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 17.08 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 113.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15096 shares. The stock increased 2.56% to Rs.14,415.05. Volumes stood at 9944 shares in the last session.

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd notched up volume of 171.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.28 lakh shares. The stock slipped 4.47% to Rs.43.99. Volumes stood at 15.71 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Global Health Ltd registered volume of 45934 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8408 shares. The stock rose 0.50% to Rs.1,137.60. Volumes stood at 14427 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Premiummarket, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

This retail-focussed stock can potentially rally up to 31%; say tech charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Oil surges to five-month high after US hits Iran's key nuclear sites

Microsoft

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

pakistan Flag

Pak to hold National Security Committee meeting after US strikes on Iran

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd recorded volume of 18703 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5297 shares. The stock gained 1.84% to Rs.2,106.60. Volumes stood at 23675 shares in the last session.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd clocked volume of 19947 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6672 shares. The stock gained 0.51% to Rs.991.05. Volumes stood at 4128 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with major losses; IT shares tumble; broader mkt outperforms

Indices trade with major losses; IT shares tumble; broader mkt outperforms

NLC India gains after renewables arm secures BESS project in Tamil Nadu

NLC India gains after renewables arm secures BESS project in Tamil Nadu

Front-loaded 50-bps cut likely to help achieve twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers: RBI minute

Front-loaded 50-bps cut likely to help achieve twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers: RBI minute

Meghna Infracon inks pact for re-developing residential project at Prabhadevi

Meghna Infracon inks pact for re-developing residential project at Prabhadevi

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon