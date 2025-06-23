Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices trade with major losses; IT shares tumble; broader mkt outperforms

Indices trade with major losses; IT shares tumble; broader mkt outperforms

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The key equity indices continued to trade with significant losses in the morning trade as U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend heightened Middle East tensions and spooked investors.

IT shares slipped after advancing for the past consecutive trading session. The Nifty traded below the 24,900 level.

At 10:29 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slumped 709.42 points or 0.86% to 81,699.17. The Nifty 50 index tanked 216.60 points or 0.86% to 24,895.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.13%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,429 shares rose and 2,207 shares fell. A total of 225 shares were unchanged.

 

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.62% to 14.31.

Also Read

NATO

Nato leaders to meet for a summit that could be historic or with divisions

₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

FIFA Club World Cup

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Juve, City through to last 16, Real bounce back

Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher weapon

PSU defence stock joins ₹3-trn market cap club; zooms 65% from April low

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra settles ₹273-crore loan of JR Toll Road with Yes Bank

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.59% to 38,372.85. The index rose 0.84% in previous consecutive trading session.

Infosys (down 2.87%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 2.01%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.89%), Wipro (down 1.69%), HCL Technologies (down 1.66%), Mphasis (down 1.52%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.18%), Coforge (down 0.82%), LTIMindtree (down 0.64%) and Persistent Systems (down 0.25%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Nitco jumped 2.57% after the company announced that it has received a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prestige Estates Projects for an additional tile supply order worth approximately Rs 45 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell 1.57%. The company said that it has setup two new automotive delivery centers in Germany as well as an engineering center in Romania, to expand its capabilities in software-defined vehicles (SDV) space.

Bajel Projects was locked in the upper limit of 5% after the company secured an ultra-mega order from PowerGrid Corporation of India through its special purpose vehicle MEL Power Transmission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NLC India gains after renewables arm secures BESS project in Tamil Nadu

NLC India gains after renewables arm secures BESS project in Tamil Nadu

Front-loaded 50-bps cut likely to help achieve twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers: RBI minute

Front-loaded 50-bps cut likely to help achieve twin objectives of supporting demand and growth by reducing the cost of funds for borrowers: RBI minute

Meghna Infracon inks pact for re-developing residential project at Prabhadevi

Meghna Infracon inks pact for re-developing residential project at Prabhadevi

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

Godrej Properties sells over Rs 2,000 cr inventory in Barca @ Godrej MSR city launch

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q4 FY25: RBI

All-India house price index rises 3.1% in Q4 FY25: RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon