Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.73% to Rs 4623.40 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 11.21% to Rs 193.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 173.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 4623.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3893.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4623.403893.96 19 OPM %7.718.97 -PBDT288.79264.94 9 PBT256.73236.77 8 NP193.38173.88 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content