Kirloskar Brothers consolidated net profit rises 89.88% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.44% to Rs 1035.80 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Brothers rose 89.88% to Rs 95.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 1035.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 913.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1035.80913.10 13 OPM %13.7210.38 -PBDT150.8091.40 65 PBT128.8072.50 78 NP95.7050.40 90
