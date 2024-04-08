Sensex (    %)
                             
Speculative Net Longs In Euro Continue To Slide

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market fell further, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 16794 contracts in the data reported through April 02, 2024. This was a weekly fall of 14400 net contracts with net long position falling to its lowest level since September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

