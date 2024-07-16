Aplab bids for PSU bank contract worth Rs 57 cr

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aplab announced that the company is declared L2 (2nd lowest) in a tender by a large Public Sector bank on the GeM Portal, for the supply, installation and maintenance of self-service passbook printing kiosks and is eligible for 40% of the order to the tune of Rs. 48.00 crores over 7 years. Supply of Kiosks is over 2 years and the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) which includes maintenance, consumables etc. of the Bank is for 7 years. The total order over 7 years is expected to be about Rs. 57 crore.