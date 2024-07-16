R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit declines 50.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net profit of R R Financial Consultants declined 50.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.6.395.434.2316.020.400.690.360.650.260.53