R R Financial Consultants consolidated net profit declines 50.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 6.39 croreNet profit of R R Financial Consultants declined 50.94% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.395.43 18 OPM %4.2316.02 -PBDT0.400.69 -42 PBT0.360.65 -45 NP0.260.53 -51
