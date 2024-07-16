Business Standard
Lemon Tree launches its first property in Jharkhand

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels announced its entry in Jharkhand with the opening of Lemon Tree Hotel, Centre Point, Jamshedpur.
This hotel features 42 well-appointed rooms, Slounge a hip recreation bar, Republic of Noodles the award winning Pan-Asian restaurant, a banquet, a fully equipped fitness center and other public areas.
Lemon Tree Hotels is engaged to carry out business of developing, owning, acquiring, renovating, operating, managing and promoting hotels, motels, resorts, restaurants, etc. under the brand name of Lemon Tree Hotel, Lemon Tree Premier, Red Fox Hotel, Aurika, Keys Select, Keys Prima and Keys Lite. Also, some of the Group companies provide project management services and learning & development services.
The company reported a 42.33% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 83.99 crore on 29.53% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 327.31 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
The scrip fell 0.81% to settle at Rs 146.75 on Monday, 16 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

