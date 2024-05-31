Aplab standalone net profit declines 92.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 17.61 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 300.00% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.79% to Rs 49.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Aplab declined 92.19% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 17.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.17.6118.4949.5451.499.8239.059.1610.471.246.351.872.841.126.271.432.390.496.270.800.20