Aplab standalone net profit rises 5.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 17.35 croreNet profit of Aplab rose 5.23% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 17.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.3513.86 25 OPM %17.644.33 -PBDT2.191.66 32 PBT2.081.53 36 NP1.611.53 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content