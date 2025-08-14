Aplab standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.59% to Rs 15.45 croreNet profit of Aplab rose 750.00% to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 55.59% to Rs 15.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.459.93 56 OPM %11.268.36 -PBDT1.250.22 468 PBT1.130.10 1030 NP0.850.10 750
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content