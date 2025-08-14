Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 23.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.29% to Rs 541.97 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 23.81% to Rs 104.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.29% to Rs 541.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 524.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales541.97524.71 3 OPM %29.4623.71 -PBDT166.71133.48 25 PBT141.16112.12 26 NP104.1984.15 24
