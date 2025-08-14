Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit declines 61.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 69.96 croreNet profit of Indo Gulf Industries declined 61.90% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 69.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.9662.87 11 OPM %4.966.86 -PBDT3.444.21 -18 PBT2.793.82 -27 NP1.042.73 -62
