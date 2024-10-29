APM Industries standalone net profit declines 98.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.44% to Rs 84.24 croreNet profit of APM Industries declined 98.56% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.44% to Rs 84.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales84.2484.61 0 OPM %2.984.70 -PBDT2.013.97 -49 PBT0.062.07 -97 NP0.021.39 -99
