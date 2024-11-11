Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 22.96% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 83.90% to Rs 7.08 croreNet profit of Apollo Finvest (India) rose 22.96% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 83.90% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.083.85 84 OPM %54.2469.87 -PBDT3.412.76 24 PBT3.082.72 13 NP2.411.96 23
