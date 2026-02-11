Eicher Motors consolidated net profit rises 21.37% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 5999.83 crore

Net profit of Eicher Motors rose 21.37% to Rs 1420.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1170.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 5999.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4888.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

