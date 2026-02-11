Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Svaraj Trading & Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Svaraj Trading & Agencies reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

