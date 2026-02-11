Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.68 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 25.89% to Rs 81.17 crore

Net loss of Gayatri Sugars reported to Rs 5.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.89% to Rs 81.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales81.17109.53 -26 OPM %3.618.84 -PBDT-3.992.92 PL PBT-5.681.24 PL NP-5.681.24 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

