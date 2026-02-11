G K Consultants standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 93.33% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of G K Consultants rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 93.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.290.1582.7653.330.240.080.240.080.240.08

