Apollo Micro rises after subsidiary gets license to manufacture HMX and TNT explosives

Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Apollo Micro Systems added 1.10% to Rs 229.05 after the company said that its subsidiary IDL Explosives has received industrial license for manufacturing of widely used explosives HMX and TNT.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company stated that IDL Explosives, a step-down subsidiary of Apollo Micro Systems (AMS), has been granted an industrial license under the IDR Act, 1951, authorizing the manufacture of Cyclotetramethylenetetranitramine (HMX) and Trinitrotoluene (TNT)

The license permits IDL Explosives to manufacture 50 million tonnes of HMX and 500 million tonnes of TMT every year.

The license is valid for a period of 15 years from the date of issuance.

 

Karunakar Reddy, managing director of Apollo Micro Systems, said: I am pleased to announce that IDL Explosives Limited, our step-down subsidiary, has been granted the Industrial License to manufacture HMX and Trinitrotoluene (TNT).

This represents a significant strategic milestone for Apollo Micro Systems, allowing us to meet the needs of both industrial and defence explosives.

It strengthens our ability to meet captive requirements for high-energy defence explosives while creating opportunities to serve growing demand in both domestic and international markets for industrial and defence explosives.

Apollo Micro Systems, a 40-year-old pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electro-mechanical, and engineering systems.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 98.2% to Rs 31.11 crore on 40.2% jump in net sales to Rs 225.26 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

