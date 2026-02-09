CHL consolidated net profit rises 228.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.63% to Rs 40.92 crore

Net profit of CHL rose 228.10% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.63% to Rs 40.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.40.9239.1129.9429.6610.619.046.814.523.971.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News