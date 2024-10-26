Apollo Pipes standalone net profit declines 65.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.58% to Rs 200.60 croreNet profit of Apollo Pipes declined 65.40% to Rs 4.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.58% to Rs 200.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 249.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales200.60249.45 -20 OPM %9.039.67 -PBDT15.3824.75 -38 PBT6.2917.51 -64 NP4.4712.92 -65
