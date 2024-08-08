G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit rises 51.22% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.41% to Rs 25.32 crore

Net profit of G G Automotive Gears rose 51.22% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.41% to Rs 25.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.3221.9412.9510.032.591.871.540.971.240.82