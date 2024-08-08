TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 21.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.00% to Rs 18.68 croreNet profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 21.82% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.00% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.6826.31 -29 OPM %26.6150.70 -PBDT13.4311.56 16 PBT9.607.38 30 NP4.736.05 -22
