TransIndia Real Estate consolidated net profit declines 21.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.00% to Rs 18.68 crore

Net profit of TransIndia Real Estate declined 21.82% to Rs 4.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.00% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.6826.3126.6150.7013.4311.569.607.384.736.05