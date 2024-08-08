Business Standard
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 2383.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 193.78 crore
Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 2383.33% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 193.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales193.78171.70 13 OPM %6.814.36 -PBDT6.322.94 115 PBT4.030.65 520 NP2.980.12 2383
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

