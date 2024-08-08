Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries consolidated net profit rises 2383.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 193.78 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries rose 2383.33% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 193.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.193.78171.706.814.366.322.944.030.652.980.12