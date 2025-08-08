Magnanimous Trade & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 128.57% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Magnanimous Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 128.57% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.320.14 129 OPM %18.75-457.14 -PBDT0.31-0.56 LP PBT0.27-0.62 LP NP0.27-0.61 LP
