North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 51.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 69.10 croreNet profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 51.50% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 69.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 77.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.1077.63 -11 OPM %7.689.79 -PBDT3.016.00 -50 PBT2.405.26 -54 NP1.783.67 -51
