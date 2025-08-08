Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit declines 32.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 31.17 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods declined 32.65% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 31.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.1728.25 10 OPM %7.127.43 -PBDT1.241.18 5 PBT0.460.49 -6 NP0.330.49 -33
