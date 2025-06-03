Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 9,374 equity shares under ESOS

Aptus Value Housing Finance India allots 9,374 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India has allotted 9,374 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 02 June 2025 pursuant to exercise of stock options by the employees under the Aptus Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2021.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 99,96,28,276 consisting of 49,98,14,138 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 99,96,47,024 consisting of 49,98,23,512 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each The newly allotted shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the Company.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

