Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 24.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.11% to Rs 544.04 croreNet profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 24.50% to Rs 226.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 181.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.11% to Rs 544.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 421.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales544.04421.39 29 OPM %83.2383.85 -PBDT297.46239.57 24 PBT294.26236.73 24 NP226.55181.97 24
