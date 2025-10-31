Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 653.72 crore

Net Loss of RattanIndia Power reported to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 653.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 682.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales653.72682.43 -4 OPM %7.9113.77 -PBDT29.3159.14 -50 PBT-31.55-1.35 -2237 NP-31.55-1.35 -2237

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

