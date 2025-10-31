RattanIndia Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 31.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.21% to Rs 653.72 croreNet Loss of RattanIndia Power reported to Rs 31.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.21% to Rs 653.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 682.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales653.72682.43 -4 OPM %7.9113.77 -PBDT29.3159.14 -50 PBT-31.55-1.35 -2237 NP-31.55-1.35 -2237
