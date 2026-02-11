Aqylon Nexus reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 109.75% to Rs 4.95 croreNet profit of Aqylon Nexus reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 109.75% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.952.36 110 OPM %36.974.24 -PBDT1.490.15 893 PBT1.480.11 1245 NP1.48-22.73 LP
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST