ARCL Organics consolidated net profit rises 74.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.54% to Rs 56.46 croreNet profit of ARCL Organics rose 74.40% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.54% to Rs 56.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.4643.25 31 OPM %9.328.65 -PBDT4.903.69 33 PBT3.772.40 57 NP2.181.25 74
