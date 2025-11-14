Arco Leasing consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Arco Leasing rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.04 200 OPM %91.6750.00 -PBDT0.110.02 450 PBT0.110.02 450 NP0.100.01 900
