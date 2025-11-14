Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Arco Leasing consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Arco Leasing rose 900.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.04 200 OPM %91.6750.00 -PBDT0.110.02 450 PBT0.110.02 450 NP0.100.01 900

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

