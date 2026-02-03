Chiraharit bags Rs 1-cr order from Larsen & Toubro for solar system project

Chiraharit has announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 1.17 crore from Larsen & Toubro for the supply and installation of pipes and fittings for a Solar Module Cleaning System.

The order involves the supply of pipes and fittings as per the bill of quantities (BOQ), along with installation services. The project will be executed in Ranchi and includes both supply and service components.

The company stated that the order will be completed within the mutually agreed timeline from the date of the work order. The total value of the contract stands at Rs 1,17,73,975.34.

Chiraharit also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in Larsen & Toubro. Further, the company confirmed that the transaction does not fall under the category of related-party transactions in accordance with applicable regulatory norms.

Chiraharit is engaged in turnkey EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) projects focusing on two broad segments, viz., water-based and renewable energy-based. In the water sector, our focus is on the efficient and reliable movement of piped water in pressurised applications.

The company reported a 745.9% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.26 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 0.74 crore in the corresponding previous year. Revenue from operations jumped 95.1% to Rs 59.63 crore in FY25, as against Rs 30.57 crore in FY24.

Chiraharit shares debuted in the market on 8 October 2025. The scrip was listed at Rs 16.80, a discount of 20% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The current price of Chiraharit shares has declined 4.25% to Rs 7.66.

