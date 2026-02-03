Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 27.67% to Rs 14.61 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 48.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.6120.20 -28 OPM %2.531.63 -PBDT0.380.63 -40 PBT0.250.53 -53 NP0.250.49 -49

Chiraharit bags Rs 1-cr order from Larsen & Toubro for solar system project

Transworld Shipping Lines completes acquisition of Transworld Integrated Logistek & Transworld Logistics

Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 198 MW wind energy for Tata Steel

H.G. Infra Engineering receives credit ratings from ICRA

Brahmaputra Infrastructure secures work order of Rs 68.91 cr

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

