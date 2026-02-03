Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 27.67% to Rs 14.61 croreNet profit of Urja Global declined 48.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.6120.20 -28 OPM %2.531.63 -PBDT0.380.63 -40 PBT0.250.53 -53 NP0.250.49 -49
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 9:04 AM IST