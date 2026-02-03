Urja Global consolidated net profit declines 48.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.67% to Rs 14.61 crore

Net profit of Urja Global declined 48.98% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.67% to Rs 14.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.6120.202.531.630.380.630.250.530.250.49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News