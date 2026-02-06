Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Ardi Investments & Trading Company reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales00.74 -100 OPM %0-31.08 -PBDT-0.01-0.23 96 PBT-0.01-0.23 96 NP-0.01-0.17 94

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

