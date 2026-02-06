Friday, February 06, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sandesh reports consolidated net profit of Rs 38.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales decline 2.82% to Rs 77.09 crore

Net profit of Sandesh reported to Rs 38.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.82% to Rs 77.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales77.0979.33 -3 OPM %25.76-52.05 -PBDT52.22-39.02 LP PBT50.39-40.60 LP NP38.48-20.79 LP

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

