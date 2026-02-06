Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 152.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.87% to Rs 2373.66 crore

Net Loss of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail reported to Rs 152.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.87% to Rs 2373.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2200.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2373.662200.5212.7113.30237.14176.96-112.37-119.42-152.23-51.31

