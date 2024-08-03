Arfin India standalone net profit rises 29.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 132.90 crore

Net profit of Arfin India rose 29.74% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 132.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.