JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 2.12% to Rs 3639.08 crore
Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 37.41% to Rs 211.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 3639.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3718.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3639.083718.08 -2 OPM %13.7412.29 -PBDT403.35343.21 18 PBT290.80237.40 22 NP211.44153.87 37
First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

