JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 37.41% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.12% to Rs 3639.08 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 37.41% to Rs 211.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 153.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.12% to Rs 3639.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3718.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3639.083718.0813.7412.29403.35343.21290.80237.40211.44153.87