Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 22.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 24.04 croreNet profit of Bansal Roofing Products declined 22.61% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.0428.93 -17 OPM %6.416.67 -PBDT1.531.84 -17 PBT1.191.54 -23 NP0.891.15 -23
