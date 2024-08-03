Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 22.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 16.90% to Rs 24.04 crore
Net profit of Bansal Roofing Products declined 22.61% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.90% to Rs 24.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.0428.93 -17 OPM %6.416.67 -PBDT1.531.84 -17 PBT1.191.54 -23 NP0.891.15 -23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu Bhaker finishes at 4th spot; Deepika in action shortly

Five policemen among six J-K officials sacked for 'narco-terror links'

Manu Bhaker, India's double winner, misses a third medal at Olympics

LIVE: India finding solutions for global food and nutrition security, says PM Modi

Operation to rescue Kedarnath pilgrims enters 3rd day; over 10K evacuated

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon