JSW Steel surrenders mining lease for Jajang Iron Ore Block in Odisha

JSW Steel due to un-economic operation, has submitted a notice for surrender of mining lease on 03 August 2024 as per applicable laws, in respect of one mine, namely Jajang Iron Ore Block located in the district of Keonjhar, Odisha, out of the 4 iron Ore Mining leases in the State of Odisha which were acquired through auction in 2020. The proposed surrender of the aforesaid mining lease is subject to requisite approvals.