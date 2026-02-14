Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 200.94 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 48.88% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 200.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales200.94168.05 20 OPM %14.2212.85 -PBDT26.6216.77 59 PBT23.8414.67 63 NP17.2411.58 49

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

