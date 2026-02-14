Aries Agro consolidated net profit rises 48.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.57% to Rs 200.94 crore

Net profit of Aries Agro rose 48.88% to Rs 17.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.57% to Rs 200.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 168.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.200.94168.0514.2212.8526.6216.7723.8414.6717.2411.58

