Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales decline 45.83% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of SVA India reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 45.83% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.130.24 -46 OPM %-738.46-25.00 -PBDT-1.071.55 PL PBT-1.071.55 PL NP-1.721.55 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 425.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 425.58% in the December 2025 quarter

Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ajel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mideast Integrated Steels reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.08 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 204.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 204.09% in the December 2025 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 173.51% in the December 2025 quarter

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 173.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today