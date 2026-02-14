SVA India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 45.83% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of SVA India reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 45.83% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.130.24-738.46-25.00-1.071.55-1.071.55-1.721.55

