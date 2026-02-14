Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 356.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 121.98% to Rs 13.23 croreNet profit of Elixir Capital rose 356.82% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 121.98% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.235.96 122 OPM %55.7139.26 -PBDT7.191.90 278 PBT7.081.82 289 NP4.020.88 357
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:36 AM IST