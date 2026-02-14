Elixir Capital consolidated net profit rises 356.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 121.98% to Rs 13.23 crore

Net profit of Elixir Capital rose 356.82% to Rs 4.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 121.98% to Rs 13.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.235.9655.7139.267.191.907.081.824.020.88

